Hugo Lloris out of France squad with thigh injury

Published on Sep 19, 2022 11:18 PM IST

The French football federation said the Tottenham goalkeeper will miss the games against Austria and Denmark because of a right thigh injury. Nantes goalie Alban Lafont was called up as a replacement.

Hugo Lloris makes a save (AP)
Hugo Lloris makes a save (AP)
AP | , Paris

France captain Hugo Lloris has been ruled out of upcoming Nations League matches as a series of injuries led to further replacements in coach Didier Deschamps' squad on Monday.

AC Milan defender Théo Hernandez has also been withdrawn from the squad because of a torn adductor muscle. He will be replaced by Aston Villa left-back Lucas Digne.

France plays Austria on Thursday and travels to Copenhagen three days later to take on Denmark.

Les Bleus face relegation to the second tier of the Nations League. The defending champions are in last place in Group 1 with two points from four games. Denmark leads with nine.

On Saturday, Marseille midfielder Jordan Veretout was called up as a replacement for the injured Boubacar Kamara, the day after Kamara had replaced Adrien Rabiot.

