‘I admire and respect him a lot’: Djokovic calls Messi a ‘great example’ in epic reaction to Argentina's FIFA WC win

Lionel Messi is on cloud nine having won the first World Cup trophy of his career as Argentina surpassed France 4-2 via penalties in the final of the touranment, five days ago. The World Champions were welcomed with lot of pomp and show in their home country, Argentina where millions turned up on the streets to greet the winners. It was the third title for the South American team, with previous wins coming in 1978 and 1986.

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic was there in Lusail Stadium as Messi-led Argentina became World Champions. The 35-year-old Serbian was blown away by the ups and downs in the nail biting final where France had come from 0-2 behind to level the scores 2-2 by the 81st minute and then the game had gone in extra time. In extra time, Messi had scored in the 108th minute to make the scoreline 3-2 . Argentina seemed to be cruising towards victory but France's Kylian Mbappe completed his hattrick in the match as he converted penalty in the 118th minute to send the match into penalty shootout.

“I was really fortunate to be there present. By many people, it's the best World Cup final ever. What an outstanding finish, the way they won it, the way they were welcomed at home," Djokovic was quoted as saying by tennis world USA.

The tennis star also shared his respect for Messi and admired him for being humble while being so successful.

“As a sports fan, as a football fan, of course I admire Messi and respect him a lot. I think most of the world is happy with his achievement and what he has managed to do. Him being humble, a down to earth guy, not taken away by success. All these years is something I feel like serves as a great example to all the children that look up to him, they want to be like him," said Djokovic.

For his seven goals in the tournament and three assists, Messi was adjudged the best all-round performer in World Cup 2022 and was awarded with Golden Ball. He had thus become the first player to win two Golden Ball awards having won it earlier in 2014 as well.

