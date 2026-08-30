‘I feel jealous’: Sunil Chhetri's honest admission on India getting to play friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay

Sunil Chhetri may have stepped away from international football, but the former India captain still has a keen eye on the national team’s progress. And with India preparing to face heavyweight opponents Brazil and Uruguay, Chhetri conceded that watching the fixtures unfold will bring mixed emotions. The legendary striker admitted he feels “a little jealous” that the current generation of Indian footballers will get an opportunity he never had during his lengthy international career.

Sunil Chhetri says he feels jealous of the current Indian team (PTI)

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Chhetri spent more than two decades as one of the defining figures of Indian football and represented the national team for close to 20 years. Despite his extensive experience on the international stage, he never faced either Brazil or Uruguay.

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"I feel a little jealous as a spectator. In my 24-26 years as a professional and nearly 20 years with the national team, I never got an opportunity like this," Chhetri told the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Rather than dwelling on what he missed, Chhetri urged India’s current players to embrace the challenge. He hoped the squad could stay healthy, approach the matches with belief and compete against two of the biggest names in world football.

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{{^usCountry}} For Chhetri, the value of such encounters extends beyond the result. Facing elite opposition provides younger players with an opportunity to test themselves against a completely different level of quality and intensity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Chhetri, the value of such encounters extends beyond the result. Facing elite opposition provides younger players with an opportunity to test themselves against a completely different level of quality and intensity. {{/usCountry}}

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The former India skipper was also unwilling to second-guess the decisions being made by the current coaching staff. Asked about team selection and the absence of certain players, Chhetri backed the head coach to make those calls based on what he believes the team needs.

"The coach has to answer that. I'm just a fan now, watching like everyone else," he said.

Chhetri returns to training

Chhetri has recently returned to training, but any hopes of seeing him reverse his international retirement were quickly dismissed, albeit with the trademark humour that has often accompanied his public appearances.

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"I just trained for 20 minutes. I'm around 42 now, I can barely run properly, and I'm struggling," he joked.

While a return to the national team is not on his immediate agenda, Chhetri remains invested in the players who have taken over the responsibility of representing India.

The former striker believes the current squad contains enough young talent to make the most of its opportunities. He pointed to his own journey as an example of how important such chances can be early in a player’s career.

"This is their time. There are so many talented youngsters in the team. Everyone gets their opportunity, just like I got mine 20 years ago," he said.