India set for blockbuster football window as Uruguay join Brazil, Panama in international friendlies

La Celeste's arrival in Kolkata adds another major fixture to an unprecedented run of international football for Indian fans, with three World Cup -playing nations — Panama, Brazil and Uruguay — set to visit the country within the same FIFA window," AIFF stated in the release.

"One of the most decorated teams in international football, Uruguay are currently ranked 20th in the FIFA World Ranking. The current head coach of Uruguay, Diego Forlán, played for Mumbai City FC in 2016.

The All India Football Federation has announced that two-time world champions Uruguay will play an international friendly against India at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on October 6, 2026. India will have a packed international window, with Panama visiting Bengaluru on September 26 before the much-anticipated clash against five-time world champions Brazil in Kolkata on October 3. The Uruguay game will round off a challenging run of three high-profile friendlies on home soil.

Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan will host two of India’s biggest international friendlies, with Brazil visiting on October 3 and Uruguay on October 6, while Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium has been confirmed as the venue for the Blue Tigers’ clash against Panama on September 26, 2026.

Bengaluru to host Panama clash The Panama fixture will mark India’s return to Bengaluru after their memorable SAFF Championship 2023 campaign. India lifted the title on home soil after defeating Kuwait in the final at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

The 2023 tournament also saw the Indian team receive tremendous support from the Bengaluru crowd, with fans turning up in strong numbers throughout the campaign. The return to the city will give the Blue Tigers another chance to play in front of a passionate home crowd, this time against Panama in what promises to be another important international fixture.

Recently, the AIFF came under scrutiny over its decision not to participate in the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026. However, the federation has rejected claims that the decision has resulted in any predetermined financial penalty or fine.

"The decision to host five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil was taken through the appropriate institutional processes, recognising the exceptional opportunity it presents for Indian football, the national team and millions of fans. The match will give a morale boost to the Indian national team while driving fans towards Indian football, the impact of which is unquantifiable. The match is a mutually agreed international sporting opportunity between two football federations and should not be portrayed as a one-sided arrangement," the AIFF stated.