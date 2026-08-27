India set for blockbuster football window as Uruguay join Brazil, Panama in international friendlies
The Uruguay game on October 6 will round off a challenging run of three high-profile friendlies on home soil.
The All India Football Federation has announced that two-time world champions Uruguay will play an international friendly against India at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on October 6, 2026. India will have a packed international window, with Panama visiting Bengaluru on September 26 before the much-anticipated clash against five-time world champions Brazil in Kolkata on October 3. The Uruguay game will round off a challenging run of three high-profile friendlies on home soil.
"One of the most decorated teams in international football, Uruguay are currently ranked 20th in the FIFA World Ranking. The current head coach of Uruguay, Diego Forlán, played for Mumbai City FC in 2016.
La Celeste's arrival in Kolkata adds another major fixture to an unprecedented run of international football for Indian fans, with three World Cup-playing nations — Panama, Brazil and Uruguay — set to visit the country within the same FIFA window," AIFF stated in the release.
Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan will host two of India’s biggest international friendlies, with Brazil visiting on October 3 and Uruguay on October 6, while Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium has been confirmed as the venue for the Blue Tigers’ clash against Panama on September 26, 2026.
Bengaluru to host Panama clash
The Panama fixture will mark India’s return to Bengaluru after their memorable SAFF Championship 2023 campaign. India lifted the title on home soil after defeating Kuwait in the final at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
The 2023 tournament also saw the Indian team receive tremendous support from the Bengaluru crowd, with fans turning up in strong numbers throughout the campaign. The return to the city will give the Blue Tigers another chance to play in front of a passionate home crowd, this time against Panama in what promises to be another important international fixture.
Recently, the AIFF came under scrutiny over its decision not to participate in the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026. However, the federation has rejected claims that the decision has resulted in any predetermined financial penalty or fine.
"The decision to host five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil was taken through the appropriate institutional processes, recognising the exceptional opportunity it presents for Indian football, the national team and millions of fans. The match will give a morale boost to the Indian national team while driving fans towards Indian football, the impact of which is unquantifiable. The match is a mutually agreed international sporting opportunity between two football federations and should not be portrayed as a one-sided arrangement," the AIFF stated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More