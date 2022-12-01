‘I got carried away’: Mexican boxer who threatened Lionel Messi apologises, issues clarification

Argentina football team are through to the last 16 stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022. They defeated Poland 2-0 on Thursday and finished on the top of points table in Group C. Lionel Messi and Co. will now face off against Australia in the round of 16 and aim to qualify for the quarter-final with a win.

Earlier, the South American team won 2-0 against Mexico in their second match of the group stage and captain Messi got embroiled in a controversy during the celebrations in the dressing room. After the emphatic win, Messi was taking off his shoes in the dressing room and a Mexico jersey was lying on the floor nearby. As a video of the same was shared on social media, a Mexican boxer named Canelo Alvarez took it otherwise and accused Messi of disrespecting his nation's flag. Alvarez also threatened the star footballer over the matter.

However, the boxer has now apologized to Messi after huge public outcry and uproar among the footballer's fans over his earlier comments. Alvarez tweeted in Spanish that he got carried away by his patriotism and tendered an apology to Messi and the people of Argentina.

“These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place for which I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina. Every day we learn something new and this time it was my turn,” read the boxer's translated tweet.

On the entire episode, Messi said "I saw that he spoke now, but I think it was a misunderstanding. Those who know me know that I don't disrespect anyone (...) I don't have to apologise because I didn't disrespect the people of Mexico or the shirt or anyone."

Meanwhile Mexico crashed out of the tournament despite winning 2-1 against Saudi Arabia in their last group stage match. Both Poland and Mexico were tied at four points after the group stage schedule was over, Poland advanced to the last 16 due to better goal difference.

