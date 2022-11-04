‘I hope to inspire young learners’: Lionel Messi inks deal with educational tech company

Lionel Messi has signed as the first global brand ambassador of educational tech company BYJU'S social impact arm, Education For All.Messi, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and captains the Argentinian football team, has signed an agreement to promote the cause of equitable education.

This association with one of the world’s most popular sportspersons is in sync with the expanding global footprint of BYJU’S and its commitment to make education accessible, equitable, and affordable for all. Earlier this year, they made history by becoming the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Football has roughly 3.5 billion fans worldwide, and Lionel Messi has a social media following of nearly 450 million. The long-term engagement, which begins as Lionel Messi embarks on his final campaign to win the FIFA World Cup as captain of Argentina’s national football team, will see him feature in campaigns promoting BYJU’S Education For All.

Lionel Messi said, “I chose to partner with BYJU’S because their mission to make everyone fall in love with learning perfectly aligns with my values. High-quality education changes lives, and BYJU’S has transformed the career paths of millions of students worldwide. I hope to inspire young learners to reach and remain at the top.” Messi also runs his own charitable organization, the Leo Messi Foundation, which was born in 2007 with the idea that children should all have the same opportunities to realise their dreams.

Commenting on this announcement, Divya Gokulnath, Co-founder of BYJU’S, said, “We are honoured and excited to collaborate with Lionel Messi as our global ambassador. He is a once-in-a-generation talent whose pursuit of excellence, all-in mentality, humility, and reliability resonate deeply with BYJU’S brand values. He rose from the grassroots to become one of the most successful sportspersons ever."

