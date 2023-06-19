‘I knew who to call…’: Lionel Messi transfer saga criticised by Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski

Lionel Messi's time in Paris came to an unceremonious end as PSG fans jeered him in their final 2022-23 Ligue 1 match. PSG lost the match 2-3 but clinched the Ligue 1 title. As he didn't extend his contract, he became a free agent to sign for MLS side Inter Miami. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner was initially linked to Al Hilal and former club FC Barcelona.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski criticised media's reporting of Lionel Messi's transfer saga.

According to reports, Catalonia was his preferred destination as he wanted Champions League football and Al Hilal were offering him a massive sum of money. Barcelona even got the green light from La Liga to sign Messi, but he reportedly rejected them as they would have to sell players and reduce salaries to accommodate him.

The transfer saga went on for weeks and when it finally came to an end, it left Barcelona fans disappointed. It also left Barca striker Robert Lewandowski frustrated due to conflicting reports. Speaking to TVP Sport, the former Bayern Munich player said, "It doesn't make sense to follow the information that tells you that today there is a 90% chance that he will come and the next day a 10% chance."

"Information about Barcelona is difficult to follow. Many times they are invented by those who write well or badly about Barcelona. When I wanted to know information, I knew who to call and I knew how the situation was, I asked what the possibilities were," he further added.

In the past, Lewandowski had also expressed his desire to play with Messi, when it was known that the Argentine would not renew his PSG contract. It would have been a treat for fans to watch the duo combine. Messi's move to MLS also had massive business reasons, which involved Apple and Adidas.

In 2022, MLS and Apple signed a groundbreaking agreement. It allowed Apple to offer streaming of all league matches on a global scale for 10 years in exchange for at least 250 million dollars per season.

Meanwhile, Messi has also been offered a share of the profits generated by new subscribers to the MLS Season Pass streaming service on Apple TV. Apple TV has also announced a four-episode documentary series on Messi, that will showcase his FIFA World Cup run. On the other hand, Adidas are a major sponsor for MLS and they reportedly offered Messi a share of the profits derived from his arrival in the MLS in merchandise sales. Adidas are also Messi's long-term sponsor.

