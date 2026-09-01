‘I saw you suffer, fall and get back up’: Lionel Messi's wife Antonela's emotional note after his Argentina retirement

Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, shared a heartfelt note following his retirement from international football, reflecting on the journey he has had with Argentina.

Antonela Roccuzzo breaks down Lionel Messi's incredible Argentina journey in heartfelt retirement tribute. (REUTERS)

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Messi's legacy with his country isn't just about the goals or trophies, but also the weight he carried for Argentina for years and the way he delivered when it mattered most. First called up in 2005 by José Néstor Pekerman at just 18, Messi went on to make 207 appearances for Argentina and became the country's all-time leading scorer with 125 goals.

The Argentine great announced his retirement from international football on Monday. While the decision wasn't entirely unexpected, especially after Argentina's World Cup final defeat, fans had been preparing for this moment for some time. Yet, knowing it was coming didn't make it any easier to accept.

Deep Dive What did Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela, say about his retirement from international football? Antonela Roccuzzo shared an emotional note expressing her pride in Messi's journey, highlighting both his struggles and triumphs, and how their children witnessed his determination and ultimate success. Why did Lionel Messi decide to retire from the Argentina national team at this time? Messi stated that he felt he had given everything to the national team and recognized that time was running short, making it the right moment to retire, especially after his father's passing. How has Messi's retirement impacted his family and children? Messi's retirement signifies a significant change for his family; Antonela noted that their children have seen their father's dedication and perseverance, and they now grow up understanding the weight of his achievements.

Antonela, who has been by Messi's side through the highs and lows of his Argentina career, looked back at the journey he took to finally achieve the dreams that once seemed so far away. Sharing an emotional note after his international retirement, she wrote:

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{{^usCountry}} "How proud I am to see you close this chapter like this, @leomessi. There were so many years, so many moments, so many joys, and also so many difficult times. I saw you suffer, fall and get back up. I saw you keep going when things weren't working out and always try again. And after so many years, I was also lucky enough to see you fulfil your dreams and live through some of the happiest days of our lives," Antonela wrote on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "How proud I am to see you close this chapter like this, @leomessi. There were so many years, so many moments, so many joys, and also so many difficult times. I saw you suffer, fall and get back up. I saw you keep going when things weren't working out and always try again. And after so many years, I was also lucky enough to see you fulfil your dreams and live through some of the happiest days of our lives," Antonela wrote on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

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Antonela also reflected on how Messi's journey unfolded in front of their children, who got to see the sacrifices, setbacks and determination that eventually led him to the biggest prize in football. She wrote: “But there is something about this whole story that moves me especially: that our children have grown up watching it all from so close. That they have seen their dad fight for what he wanted, refuse to give up and keep believing until the very end. And then, they were able to be there to watch you achieve it all and lift the World Cup.”

“I am proud of you”

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Bringing her note to an emotional close, Antonela said their children may one day understand the magnitude of Messi's journey, but for now, they simply see him as their dad. She also expressed her pride in everything he overcame and in the person he remained throughout it all.

"Maybe one day they will truly understand just how incredible your story is. Today, they are simply proud of their dad. And I am proud of you. Of your journey, of everything you overcame and, above all, of the person behind every one of those moments. What a privilege it has been to live through all of this by your side. We love you endlessly," she concluded.