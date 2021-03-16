Ibrahimovic comes out of international retirement for Sweden
- Ibrahimovic scored a national-record 62 goals in 112 games for Sweden from 2001-16.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has come out of international retirement at the age of 39 and is set to play for Sweden for the first time since the 2016 European Championship.
“The return of the God,” the charismatic AC Milan striker tweeted after being included on Tuesday in Sweden’s squad for World Cup qualifiers against Georgia on March 25 and Kosovo three days later, as well as a friendly against Estonia on March 31.
Ibrahimovic scored a national-record 62 goals in 112 games for Sweden from 2001-16.
Without the country’s most high-profile player, Sweden reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia — its best performance in the competition since 1994.
Now he is in line to play at the continent-wide Euros scheduled for June and July this year. Sweden is in the same group as Spain, Poland and Slovakia.
“First and foremost, he is a very good football player, the best we have had in Sweden,” Sweden coach Janne Andersson said. "It is, of course, very fun that he wants to come back.
“In addition to what he can contribute on the pitch, he has incredible experience and can contribute it to other players in the team.”
Ibrahimovic has been prolific in spells at Manchester United, Los Angeles Galaxy, and Milan since retiring from international duty after Euro 2016. He has 16 goals in 21 appearances for Milan this season, though he has missed the team’s last four matches because of a right thigh injury.
If he plays next week, he will become the oldest player in the history of Sweden’s national team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid investigating false Rodrygo injury report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimovic comes out of international retirement for Sweden
- Ibrahimovic scored a national-record 62 goals in 112 games for Sweden from 2001-16.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chelsea's Havertz eyes 'big turnaround' after slow start
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Racial abuse took shine off special moment, says Adelaide's Yengi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid without Hazard for game against Atalanta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi ties Xavi's record as Barcelona cut Atlético's lead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CFG has big plans for Mumbai, but first Lobera just wants to enjoy trophy no. 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Behind the ISL’s perfect bio-bubble
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi double leads Barca to within four points of La Liga summit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Espirito Santo, Klopp relieved after Patricio deemed 'OK'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patricio suffers head injury as Liverpool beat Wolves
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real's Hazard to miss Atalanta game, Zidane at a loss to explain issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man City playing almost 'Total Football' under Guardiola: Rose
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi set to equal Barcelona's appearance record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid, Man City target last 8 of Champions League
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox