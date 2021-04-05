Home / Sports / Football / Ibrahimovic set to sign one-year contract extension with AC Milan - report
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic(AP)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to sign a one-year extension to his AC Milan contract in the coming days, according to Sky Sports Italia.

Ibrahimovic's current contract runs out at the end of the season, but he has reportedly agreed a new deal in principle, which should be completed in the next seven to ten days.

The 39-year-old, who recently returned to international duty with Sweden after a five-year absence, is Milan's top scorer this season with 15 goals in Serie A.

