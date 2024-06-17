Igor Stimac likely to get INR 3 crore as compensation after AIFF sacks India head coach

"There's nothing I can tell you," under-pressure ex-India football head coach Igor Stimac responded when the Croatian was asked about his future after the Blue Tigers crashed out of the 2026 World Cup qualification race in June. Even though it was unlikely that Stimac would step down from the head coach post, the writings were on the wall for the departing manager after the heartbreaking loss to Qatar. Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri and coach Igor Stimac pose for photos during an interaction with the media (PTI)

On Monday, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) sacked Stimac as the head coach following India's disappointing campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Appointed as the head coach in 2019, the AIFF handed out a contract extension to Stimac last year. Noting the disappointing outcome of the Blue Tigers, members of the AIFF unanimously agreed that a new head coach would be best placed to take the team forward.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

ALSO READ: AIFF sacks Igor Stimac as India head coach after disappointing campaign in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers

Igor Stimac likely to get INR 3 crore as compensation

Relieved of his obligations with immediate effect, the AIFF secretariat issued a notice of termination to Stimac. With AIFF parting ways with head coach Stimac, the apex football body is likely to pay nearly $360,000 ( ₹3 crore approximately) as severance package. Stimac had also promised to leave if he failed to take India into the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. India finished third in the group, behind Kuwait and Qatar.

How many trophies India won under Stimac?

Stimac, 56, was a part of the Croatia team that played the semifinals of the 1998 World Cup. Appointed as the head coach of the Blue Tigers in 2019, the Croatian replaced Stephen Constantine at the time. The Stimac-coached side won four major trophies. India lifted two SAFF Championships, one Intercontinental Cup and a Tri-Nations Series under Stimac's watch.

ALSO READ: Igor Stimac sacked: Asian Cup horror, failure in FIFA World Cup qualifiers mark a frustrating stint for India head coach

Did you know?

Stimac managed the Croatian national team in their qualification campaign for the 2014 edition of the FIFA World Cup. Before Niko Kovac succeeded him, Stimac recorded eight wins and two draws from 15 games. Croatia climbed five spots to fourth in the FIFA World Rankings during Stimac's tenure. The former India head coach has also managed Hadjuk Split, Cibalia, NK Zagreb, NK Zadar, Sepahan, and Al Shahania clubs.