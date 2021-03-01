Home / Sports / Football / 'Incredible achievement': Pep congratulates Mumbai City for topping ISL
football

'Incredible achievement': Pep congratulates Mumbai City for topping ISL

On Sunday, Mumbai City beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 in the final league encounter of the ongoing ISL to win the League Winners Shield and book a place in the coveted ACL for the next season.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:17 PM IST
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Manchester City - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - February 24, 2021 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo(REUTERS)

Famed Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Monday described sister club Mumbai City FC's feat of topping the Indian Super League points table and booking a spot in the AFC Champions League (ACL) as "an incredible achievement".

On Sunday, Mumbai City beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 in the final league encounter of the ongoing ISL to win the League Winners Shield and book a place in the coveted ACL for the next season.

"Congratulations to everyone. Incredible achievement. Big achievement for City Football Group. Congratulations to everyone, manager Lobera. Very happy," tweeted Guardiola.

Mumbai City FC, coached by Sergio Lobera, is one of the eight clubs worldwide whose majority stakes are owned by City Football Group (CFG). Manchester City, a top side in the English Premier League, is the flagship club of the CFG.

In 2019, Mumbai City sold 65 per cent of its stake to CFG whose majority stakeholders are Abu Dhabi United Group.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manchester city atk mohun bagan mumbai city fc afc champions league indian super league
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP