India in U20 women’s Asian Cup after 20 years

New Delhi: India women will play in the AFC U20 Asian Cup after two decades. The national U20 women’s team beat hosts Myanmar 1-0 in their final Group D game in Yangon on Sunday to secure the spot for the 2026 continental tournament. India last played in the U20 Asia Cup in Malaysia in 2006. The India U20 women’s team beat hosts Myanmar 1-0 in their final Group D game in Yangon on Sunday to secure the spot for the 2026 Asian Cup. (AIFF)

Winger Pooja’s 27th minute goal proved decisive in the match played at Yangon’s Thuwunna Stadium. India finished on top of Group D with seven points to qualify for the tournament. India drew goalless with Indonesia and beat Turkmenistan 7-0 in their first two games in a campaign where they didn’t concede.

The U20 women’s team had their best finish in the 2004 edition, when they reached the quarter-finals.

India had the upper hand in the first half while the home team, chasing an equaliser, pushed hard after the break. India went close as early as the third minute when Neha sent a sharp cross, but Sibani Devi could not tap in from close.

For Myanmar, Su Su Khin went close after Yin Loon Eain chested it down in the ninth minute. However, it was India who went ahead through Pooja.

It was the winger herself who initiated the attack on the counter before crossing from the right. The Myanmar defenders failed to intercept and Neha, on the other wing, gained possession and sent a looping cross back. Pooja, having arrived at the goalmouth, bundled the ball across the line with her body.

Although India, guided by Swedish coach Joakim Bernt Alexandersson held on to the lead, they had to weather the pressure Myanmar brought on them after resumption. In the 48th minute, India goalkeeper Monalisha Devi made a fine save to keep Su Su Khin’s attempt out.

Monalisha, who had kept a clean slate in the first two group game, pulled off a very important save with 10 minutes left, swatting away to safety after substitute Moe Pwint Phyu headed Ei Thet Phyo’s cross on to the upright and the ball rolled along the goal line. Moe almost scored in the 90th minute but she struck the woodwork and the ball went out of play.

Off the counter, Sibani crossed to Sulanjana Raul, but her header struck the bar. India held on to take the points and seal their berth in the 2026 Asia Cup in Thailand.

All India Football Federation announced a prizemoney of $25,000 for the squad.