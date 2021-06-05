Home / Sports / Football / India midfielder Anirudh Thapa tests positive for Covid-19 in Doha
File Photo of Anirudh Thapa(Twitter)
File Photo of Anirudh Thapa(Twitter)
football

India midfielder Anirudh Thapa tests positive for Covid-19 in Doha

Thapa tested positive on Wednesday, a day before India lost 0-1 to Asian champions Qatar in their joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers in Doha.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 05:02 PM IST

India midfielder Anirudh Thapa has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under quarantine in a separate room in the team hotel in Doha.

Thapa tested positive on Wednesday, a day before India lost 0-1 to Asian champions Qatar in their joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers in Doha.

"Yes, Anirudh Thapa tested positive (for COVID-19) and he is isolated (from other team members)," All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das told PTI on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Chennaiyin FC player will be tested again for the virus in a few days. He has played more than 20 matches for India.

India are already out of contention for a World Cup berth but remain in the reckoning for the 2023 Asian Cup.

With three points from six matches, a winless India are at fourth spot in the Group E standings.

Head coach Igor Stimac's men still have two matches in the joint qualifiers to salvage some pride. They play Bangladesh on June 7 and Afghanistan on June 15.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anirudh thapa
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.