Kakamigahara , Already through to the semifinals, India produced a sensational display of attack to thrash Singapore 25-0 in their final Pool A match of the Women's U18 Asia Cup here. India rout Singapore 25-0 to top Pool A in Women's U18 Asia Cup

The emphatic victory on Tuesday ensured India finished the pool stage with an all-win record and topped Pool A on their way to the semifinals.

India's attacking depth was on full display as 10 different players registered their names on the scoresheet, led by Nousheen Naz, who struck seven goals .

Geethasri Nammi, who was named 'Player of the Match' hit five goals , while captain Sweety Kujur contributed four .

Priyanka Minz also scored a hat-trick , with Diya , Nancy Saroha , Shruti Kumari , Pushpa Manjhi , Rashmeen Kaur and Sandeepa Kumari completing the rout.

India made their intentions clear from the outset, with captain Sweety opening the scoring in just the second minute. Nousheen doubled the lead in the eighth minute before Geethasri and Nousheen struck again in the 13th minute to put India firmly in control.

The Indian team continued to dominate proceedings in the second quarter as Nousheen added two more goals in quick succession before Priyanka and Sweety extended India's lead further heading into half-time.

The goal-fest continued after the break.

Diya and Geethasri struck early in the third quarter, while Nancy, Priyanka, Sweety, Nousheen and Shruti all breached the Singapore post as India tore apart the opposition's defence.

India maintained the intensity in the final quarter, adding 10 more goals. Sweety completed her four-goal haul, Geethasri scored three more goals to finish with five and Nousheen rounded off a remarkable seven-goal performance.

Pushpa, Rashmeen, Sandeepa and Priyanka also put their names on the scoresheet as India completed one of the most dominant performances at the U18 level.

Having secured victories over Malaysia, Korea and Singapore, India finished atop Pool A with a perfect record and nine points. Their semifinal opponents will be known once the Pool B fixtures are completed later in the day. PTI. A UNG

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