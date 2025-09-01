India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs IRN match live on TV and online

Khalid Jamil's India will look to build on their strong start in the CAFA Nations Cup when they take the field against Iran on Monday, September 1. Jamil's tenure as the head coach started off with a bang as India surprisingly got the better of Tajikistan, defeating the side for the first time in 17 years. However, Iran are all set to provide a whole new challenge as the side ranked 20th in the FIFA standings, will not be that easy for India to brush aside. India will take on Iran in the CAFA Nations Cup on Monday, September 1. (HT File photo)

India, ranked 133, enter the contest as firm underdogs, and it will all depend on what sort of formation coach Jamil chooses to go in with.

In their opening match against Tajikistan, India scored 2 goals in the first 13 minutes, owing to Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan. However, India conceded a goal in the 23rd minute. The bulk of the second half was dominated by Tajikistan as they kept chasing the equaliser.

In the second half, Tajikistan was even awarded a penalty. However, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was up to the task, pulling off an excellent save, giving India a much-deserved 2-1 victory. On the other hand, Iran thrashed Afghanistan 3-1 in its opening match of the tournament.

India and Iran last met in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with the latter winning 4-0.

India squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Hrithik Tiwar, Rahul Bheke, Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvai, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Boris Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh Jr, Jithin MS, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for India vs Iran in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025:

When will the India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will take place on Monday, September 1. The contest will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will take place at the Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan.

Which channels will broadcast the India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match?

The India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match?

The India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.