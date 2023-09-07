India vs Iraq, 2023 King's Cup Semi-Final Highlights: IND lose on penalties to IRQ after match ends 2-2

India vs Iraq, 2023 King's Cup Semi-Final Highlights: India gave Iraq a run for their money but finally came out short in the penalty shootout. A sumptuous from Manvir gave India the lead in the first half while an own goal from the Iraq goalkeeper gave them the lead again in the second half. However, Iraq nullified both those leads by converting penalties. Iraq dominated towards the end but India held their defensive shape. The match ended 2-2 and went straight into the penalty shootout, with there being no extra-time in the King's Cup. Brandon Fernandes missed the first penalty for India and that remained the difference.

India vs Iraq, 2023 King's Cup Semi-Final Live Score: (PTI)