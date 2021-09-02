Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian football team draws 1-1 with Nepal in friendly

Anjan Bista scored for Nepal in the 36th minute before Thapa netted one for the visiting side at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 07:48 PM IST
India draw 1-1 with Nepal in friendly

The Indian men's football team played out a 1-1 draw against Nepal in an international friendly on Thursday with Anirudh Thapa finding the equaliser after the hosts grabbed the lead.

The two teams will play another friendly on September 5.

The matches kick start India's preparations for next month's SAFF Championships in Maldives.

The five-team SAFF Championships will be held from October 3 to October 13 at the National Stadium in Male.

Besides India, the other participating teams are Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, hosts Maldives and Nepal.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
