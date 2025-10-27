MADRID — The day after the first clasico of the season saw Real Madrid celebrating the end of its losing streak against Barcelona, and hailing the return to form of Jude Bellingham. In-form Bellingham key for Real Madrid as it ended its losing streak in clasico against Barcelona

Bellingham had an assist and a goal as Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 on Sunday to halt a four-game losing run against the Catalan rival. The England international showed all the signs that he is near top form again after missing the first part of the season because of a shoulder surgery.

Bellingham has now scored in consecutive matches, having found the net for the first time this season in Madrid's 1-0 win against Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday. He has shown no signs of physical ailments, and has been crucial in helping the team control the pace in midfield and attack.

Bellingham underwent surgery in the summer and didn’t play his first match until coming off the bench in a Spanish league game against Espanyol in September. He made only his eighth appearance of the season on Sunday.

“I feel very good,” Bellingham said. “I’ve worked hard these past few months with the physios and in the gym. I’m very happy now because I feel great and ready for what’s to come.”

Bellingham scored the winner against Barcelona thanks to clever positioning after a cross into the area. Teammate Éder Militão got to a long cross by Vinícius Júnior and headed the ball back toward the goal, finding a wide-open Bellingham behind the defenders for an easy touch into the open net.

“These are my favorite goals,” the 22-year-old Bellingham said. “A lot of people say it’s luck, but for me it’s how I understand the game. When the ball goes here or there, position changes everything and I’m always ready if it comes to me. Militão got his head to it and then I was there to score.”

Bellingham showed his form again while helping Kylian Mbappé open the scoring. After receiving a ball near the midfield line, Bellingham quickly turned around a defender and sent Mbappé a perfect through ball between a couple of Barcelona players. Mbappé entered the area and calmly found the net for Madrid’s first goal.

“They play very high up the pitch,” Bellingham said. “We have Mbappé and it’s easier up front. I turned and passed, and then he shot and scored.”

Madrid coach Xabi Alonso praised Bellingham and said he is expected to keep improving the more he plays.

“He’s had three very good games and we knew that before the last break he needed minutes to get going and get a feel for things,” Alonso said. “He’s done better than expected after the break. He’s a player who’s very much about feeling, transmitting and connecting. He’s played some very good games.”

The victory in the clasico left Alonso's team five points ahead of Barcelona in the Spanish league standings.

Madrid's next match is at home against Valencia in the league on Saturday.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.