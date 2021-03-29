Home / Sports / Football / Injured Lewandowski out of England-Poland, doubt for Bayern
football

Injured Lewandowski out of England-Poland, doubt for Bayern

Poland captain Lewandowski scored twice in a 3-0 win over Andorra on Sunday but was substituted in the 63rd minute with clear discomfort in his right knee.
AP | , Warsaw
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Poland's Robert Lewandowski: File Image(REUTERS)

Robert Lewandowski will be out for up to 10 days with a knee injury sustained with the Polish national team, ruling him out of Wednesday's game against England and making him doubtful for crucial games in Bayern Munich's season.

The Polish soccer federation said Lewandowski had damaged a ligament in the knee. It said that kind of injury usually requires between five and 10 days to heal. He will return to Bayern for further treatment.

The injury comes as Bundesliga leader Bayern prepares to play second-place Leipzig on Saturday and a Champions League quarterfinal game at home against Paris Saint-Germain on April 7.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
