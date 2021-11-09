Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Injured Pogba out of France's World Cup qualifiers
football

Injured Pogba out of France's World Cup qualifiers

Paul Pogba is being replaced in France's World Cup qualifier squad by AS Roma's Jordan Veretout.
France's Paul Pogba(AP)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Reuters |

Midfielder Paul Pogba has been ruled out of France's World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland after suffering a right thigh injury, the French federation (FFF) said on Monday.

The Manchester United player was seen leaving Monday's training session with team doctor Franck Le Gall.

"Paul Pogba is forced to withdraw from France's next two games at the Parc des Princes against Kazakhstan and against Finland in Helsinki," the statement read.

He is being replaced in the squad by AS Roma's Jordan Veretout.

France are top of their qualifying Group D with 12 points from six games and victory against Kazakhstan will secure them a place in next year's World Cup finals.

Coach Didier Deschamps, however, warned against complacency as the world champions take on a side who have not won any of their seven group games.

"The important thing is to reach our goal, to qualify for the World Cup. All my energy and our concentration must be on that," Deschamps told a news conference.

RELATED STORIES

"We must not think that we are already qualified because it is only Kazakhstan. We're going into the game with all our determination and strength to win."

France will also travel to Finland next Tuesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
paul pogba
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Smith Rowe called up to England squad, Ward-Prowse ruled out

Tall order but Xavi can fix things at Barcelona

Newcastle appoint ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe after Bruce exit

Barcelona fans welcome new coach Xavi at the Camp Nou
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP