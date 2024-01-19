close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Football / Iraq stun favourites Japan to reach Asian Cup last 16

Iraq stun favourites Japan to reach Asian Cup last 16

AFP |
Jan 19, 2024 09:45 PM IST

It was Japan's first Asian Cup group-stage defeat in 26 matches and set them on a potential collision course with South Korea in the last 16 in Qatar

Aymen Hussein scored two first-half headers as Iraq stunned Asian Cup favourites Japan 2-1 on Friday to reach the knockout rounds.

Iraq's players celebrate their team's win in the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group D football match between Iraq and Japan at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan(AFP)
Iraq's players celebrate their team's win in the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group D football match between Iraq and Japan at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan(AFP)

It was Japan's first Asian Cup group-stage defeat in 26 matches and set them on a potential collision course with South Korea in the last 16 in Qatar, assuming they still progress.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Iraq -- ranked 63 in the world to Japan's 17 -- endured a nervous finish after Liverpool's Wataru Endo pulled one back in the third of eight minutes of injury time.

But they held on and now have six points after beating Indonesia 3-1 in their opening match.

They play Vietnam in their final group game on Wednesday.

Four-time champions Japan have three points after beating Vietnam 4-2 in their opener and face Indonesia, also on Wednesday.

Hajime Moriyasu's side went into the game in Doha on the back of a 10-game winning streak in which they scored 43 goals.

But they had no answer for Iraq's power and aggression, backed by the support of almost 40,000 in the crowd.

Japan had a penalty award rightly overturned by VAR in the second half.

Moriyasu's team were again missing injured Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma, who was not named in the matchday squad.

Takefusa Kubo, who has scored six goals for Real Sociedad this season, started after coming off the bench against Vietnam.

Hussein was one of five changes in the Iraq starting lineup, coming into the side after scoring as a substitute against Indonesia.

The striker wasted little time in getting on the scoresheet again, heading home after Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki flapped at a cross.

Japan had made a similarly slow start against Vietnam, conceding two first-half goals before turning things around before the break.

But they found Iraq far tougher and failed to create any clear-cut chances for the rest of the first half.

Instead it was Iraq who scored again in injury time, Hussein holding off Hiroki Ito to nod home from close range.

Japan brought on Takehiro Tomiyasu at the break for the Arsenal defender's first appearance of the tournament.

Japan won a penalty in the 56th minute when Rebin Solaka was adjudged to have tripped Takuma Asano.

But a VAR check revealed the tackle to have been a clean one, and Ritsu Doan was also out of luck when he curled a free kick over the bar less than 10 minutes later.

Substitute Mohanad Ali almost gave Iraq a third goal midway through the second half but his shot rolled agonisingly wide of the post.

Endo gave Japan hope when he pulled one back deep in injury time but it was too late.

Catch all the Latest Asian Games 2023 News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On