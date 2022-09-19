What exactly happened when Sunil Chhetri went on the stage to collect Durand Cup trophy

The viral clip from Durand Cup presentation ceremony on Sunday, where West Bengal governor La Ganesan Iyer can be seen allegedly pushing Sunil Chhetri to adjust in the frame, has been condemned by many. From celebrities to fans, most lamented Iyer's gesture, claiming it to be disrespectful towards the India and Bengaluru FC captain.

The incident took place after the Durand Cup 2022 finale between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday evening. The Chhetri-led Bengaluru outfit edged Mumbai 2-1, which saw the club clinch their maiden Durand Cup title.

In the viral video Iyer can be seen holding the trophy while it was being handed to Chettri by Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas. Upon realising that he is not clear in the frame, the governor gently pushes Chhetri to make minor adjustment, to which the footballer obliged.

However, the moment drew many eyes as Iyer faced flak online for his action. A section of fans even compared it with an incident involving former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and ex-BCCI president Sharad Pawar.

The incident between Pawar and Ponting took place in 2009 when Australia had won their maiden ICC Champions Trophy silverware. During the presentation ceremony then something similar was witnessed, the only difference being it was the player who the fingers were pointed at.

Ponting had then tapped Pawar from behind asking the BCCI president to hurry up the proceedings. And soon after the trophy was handed to him, Damien Martyn and rest were seen pushing Pawar off the dais to get a perfect shot of the winning celebration.

The clip of the same, which is shared below, the panelists discussing the match can be heard saying: "OK . . . the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India being pushed. Boy, he's not going to like that too much at all."

Legends League Cricket: Mitchell Johnson encounters snake in hotel room, shares pic on Instagram

Here are a few reactions:

Meanwhile, Sivasakthi Narayanan (10th minute) and Brazilian Alan Costa (61st) scored for the winners while Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia) got the lone goal for the Mumbai side in an entertaining match.

