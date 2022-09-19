Home / Cricket / Legends League Cricket: Mitchell Johnson encounters snake in hotel room, shares pic on Instagram

Legends League Cricket: Mitchell Johnson encounters snake in hotel room, shares pic on Instagram

cricket
Published on Sep 19, 2022

Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson encounter wildlife in one of the least expected place.

Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson encounter wildlife in one of the least expected place. The ex-cricketer, who is in India for the Legends League Cricket, shared a photo of a snake from his hotel room in Kolkata, asking fans to help him identify what type it was.

“Anyone know what type of snake this is?? Just hanging out in my room door,” wrote Johnson in the post, which drew reactions from his former Australia teammate Brett Lee.

A host of former cricketers are participating in the ongoing Legends League Cricket. Johnson represents India Capitals and has already dismissed Virender Sehwag once in the tournament. During the encounter the pacer bowled three overs and conceded just 22 runs.

In a recent interaction with ANI, Johnson spoke about India's chances in the World Cup in Australia next month after their failure to reach the Asia Cup final after back-to-back losses in the Super 4 stage.

“When it comes to World Cup, you just enjoy the moment. You need to focus, they are all big games. Indians are used to playing big games because of IPL, playing in front of large crowds with a lot of pressure. I think all that stuff (Asia Cup performance) will be behind them,” he said.

