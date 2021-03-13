ISL 2020-21 Final: Live Updates, Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan
- ISL 2020-21 final: Check out live updates from the final of the seventh season of the Indian Super League featuring Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.
Live updates from the final of the Indian Super League 2020-21 between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAR 13, 2021 08:46 PM IST
Second half is underway...
We're back for the final 45 minutes of the final, and all eyes will be on Mumbai City. Can they keep up their dominating self like they did in the first half? Or will ATK find a way and conjure something to stop them? Let's find out.
-
MAR 13, 2021 08:30 PM IST
End of the first half
It's the end of the first 45 minutes of the match. ATK 1-1 Mumbai City is the scoreline at the moment. Clearly, one team has created more chances and it's Mumbai.
-
MAR 13, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Amey goes down! The medical staff arrives
Oh dear! This does not look good. Mumbai City's Amey Ranawade has gone down hard and it looks more serious than imagined. The medical staff is out there as Amey received attention. The cameras are panned towards the players, who wear a worrisome look on their faces. The first-half has stretched to 54 minutes now. However, the good news is that he is back on his feet, much to the relief of everyone before being taken away for further monitoring.
-
MAR 13, 2021 08:11 PM IST
How good was that effort from Williams?
The man who opened the scoring in the big-match final.
-
MAR 13, 2021 08:03 PM IST
It's an Own Goal
29': GOAL! Mumbai City are back in this one after an own goal by Tiri. He tried to clear the ball with that header going backwards, but unfortunately, headed the ball well enough to beat the goalkeeper. What a horrible time to concede a own goal, Tiri's second this season. ATK 1-1 Mumbai City.
-
MAR 13, 2021 07:52 PM IST
GOAL! Williams gives ATK early lead
18': GOAL! David Williams scores the first goal of the final after Mumbai's defense errs. Terrible piece of football from the Mumbai defence. Krishna steals the ball, passes it to Williams, who slots through Amarinder's hands. ATK lead Mumbai City 1-0.
-
MAR 13, 2021 07:42 PM IST
Bright chance, wasted by Mumbai City
7': Raynier Fernandes had a clear shot but he almost stabbed at the ball, missing the goal by some distance. Takes it from the centre of the box and fires it to the left. Great opportunity for Mumbai early in and a better shot could have made a difference here.
-
MAR 13, 2021 07:38 PM IST
4': ATK making the first moves
Roy Krishna has control of the ball and he is having possession of the ball straightaway. Tries to create chances but Mumbai's defence strong. An early foul by Carl McHugh in the second minute but no harm done.
-
MAR 13, 2021 07:29 PM IST
The whistle blows and we are away...
Mumbai City FC have beaten ATK Mohun Bagan twice earlier this season. Can they make a hat-trick and realise their ISL dream? Of will ATK win one when it matters the most. It's kickoff and here we go...
-
MAR 13, 2021 07:25 PM IST
ISL Final: Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan
Hello and a very good evening to all our viewers. Here we are, in the final of the Hero Indian Super League, where in the final two brilliant teams will do battle for the coveted title. ATK Mohun Bagan have put up a spirited show in the season, but Mumbai City FC will start off as favourites having topped the league table. An enthralling clash awaits. Can Mumbai City FC finally win their maiden title? Stay tuned...
