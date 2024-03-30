Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi330C
Saturday, Mar 30, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Jamshedpur vs Kerala Live Score, Jamshedpur 0-0 Kerala ISL 2023

    Mar 30, 2024 7:14 PM IST
    Jamshedpur vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Jamshedpur v/s Kerala match
    Jamshedpur vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023
    Jamshedpur vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023

    Jamshedpur vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Jamshedpur and Kerala at Jamshedpur's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    JamshedpurJamshedpur
    30 Mar, 20240-0
    KeralaKerala
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 30, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    Jamshedpur vs Kerala Match Updates:

    Current Top 4 in Indian Super League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Mumbai City - 41 points

    2. Mohun Bagan - 39 points

    3. Odisha - 36 points

    4. Goa - 36 points

    Mar 30, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    Jamshedpur vs Kerala Match Updates:

    As of now, Jamshedpur are placed at 8 in the league table, while Kerala are at 5.

    Mar 30, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Jamshedpur vs Kerala Match Updates:

    Jamshedpur played Mumbai City FC in their last Indian Super League match which resulted in Loss 3-0 whereas Kerala faced Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their last Indian Super League outing and Loss 4-3.

    Mar 30, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    Jamshedpur vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023:

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Jamshedpur and Kerala. The match is scheduled to take place today at Jamshedpur home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    News sports football Jamshedpur vs Kerala Live Score, Jamshedpur 0-0 Kerala ISL 2023
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes