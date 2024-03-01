Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur Live Score, ISL 2023
Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur at Mohun Bagan's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.
Mohun Bagan Starting XI -: Deepak Tangri, Vishal Kaith, Héctor Yuste, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos, Joni Kauko, Liston Colaco, Subhasish Bose, Jason Cummings, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Anwar Ali.
Jamshedpur Starting XI -: Rehenesh Paramba, Provat Lakra, Jérémy Manzorro, Daniel Chima, Pachuau Laldinpuia, Imran Khan, Elson José Dias Júnior, Javier Siverio Toro, Mohammed Sanan K, Wungngayam Muirang, Pratik Chaudhari.
Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur. The match is scheduled to take place today at Mohun Bagan home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.