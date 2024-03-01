Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi270C
Friday, Mar 1, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / sports / football / Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur Live Score, ISL 2023
    Live

    Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur Live Score, ISL 2023

    Mar 1, 2024 6:44 PM IST
    Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur Live Score, ISL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Mohun Bagan v/s Jamshedpur match
    Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur Live Score, ISL 2023
    Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur Live Score, ISL 2023

    Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur at Mohun Bagan's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    Mohun BaganMohun Bagan
    01 Mar, 20240-0
    JamshedpurJamshedpur
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 1, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur Live Score, ISL 2023: lineup

    Mohun Bagan Starting XI -: Deepak Tangri, Vishal Kaith, Héctor Yuste, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos, Joni Kauko, Liston Colaco, Subhasish Bose, Jason Cummings, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Anwar Ali.

    Jamshedpur Starting XI -: Rehenesh Paramba, Provat Lakra, Jérémy Manzorro, Daniel Chima, Pachuau Laldinpuia, Imran Khan, Elson José Dias Júnior, Javier Siverio Toro, Mohammed Sanan K, Wungngayam Muirang, Pratik Chaudhari.

    Mar 1, 2024 6:32 PM IST

    Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur Live Score, ISL 2023:

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur. The match is scheduled to take place today at Mohun Bagan home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes