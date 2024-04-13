Edit Profile
    NorthEast Utd vs Odisha Live Score, NorthEast Utd 0-0 Odisha ISL 2023

    Apr 13, 2024 7:14 PM IST
    NorthEast Utd vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) NorthEast Utd v/s Odisha match
    NorthEast Utd vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023

    NorthEast Utd vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring NorthEast Utd and Odisha at NorthEast Utd's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    NorthEast UtdNorthEast Utd
    13 Apr, 20240-0
    OdishaOdisha
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 13, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    Current Top 4 in Indian Super League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Mumbai City - 47 points

    2. Mohun Bagan - 42 points

    3. Odisha - 39 points

    4. Goa - 39 points

    Apr 13, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    As of now, NorthEast Utd are placed at 8 in the league table, while Odisha are at 3.

    Apr 13, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    NorthEast Utd played Kerala Blasters FC in their last Indian Super League match which resulted in Loss 2-0 whereas Odisha faced Mumbai City FC in their last Indian Super League outing and Loss 2-1.

    Apr 13, 2024 6:29 PM IST

    NorthEast Utd vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023:

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between NorthEast Utd and Odisha. The match is scheduled to take place today at NorthEast Utd home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    © 2024 HindustanTimes