NorthEast Utd vs Odisha Live Score, NorthEast Utd 0-0 Odisha ISL 2023
NorthEast Utd vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring NorthEast Utd and Odisha at NorthEast Utd's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.
NorthEast Utd vs Odisha Match Updates:
Current Top 4 in Indian Super League standings for the 2023 Season:
1. Mumbai City - 47 points
2. Mohun Bagan - 42 points
3. Odisha - 39 points
4. Goa - 39 points
As of now, NorthEast Utd are placed at 8 in the league table, while Odisha are at 3.
NorthEast Utd played Kerala Blasters FC in their last Indian Super League match which resulted in Loss 2-0 whereas Odisha faced Mumbai City FC in their last Indian Super League outing and Loss 2-1.
NorthEast Utd vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023:
Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between NorthEast Utd and Odisha. The match is scheduled to take place today at NorthEast Utd home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.