Home / Sports / Football / ISL: Bengaluru FC beat Mumbai City FC on penalties, enter final

ISL: Bengaluru FC beat Mumbai City FC on penalties, enter final

football
Published on Mar 12, 2023 11:29 PM IST

Hosts Bengaluru FC won in sudden death after the teams were level 2-all at the end of the second leg semi-final. Extra time didn’t break the deadlock, pushing the contest into penalties

Bengaluru FC captain and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu(ISL)
Bengaluru FC captain and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu(ISL)
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

On a night the two goalkeepers stood tall amid a constant wave of attempts, a sudden death in the penalty shootout gave the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season its first finalist. After 16 clinical penalties spilt Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu blocked the one that mattered and denied Mumbai City’s Mehtab Singh.

Sandesh Jhingan backed it up to give Bengaluru FC the win on penalties in the second leg semi-final at home despite the visitors being 2-1 at full time. Bengaluru’s goal in the 1-0 win in Mumbai proved crucial in the end.

While Bengaluru entered their first ISL final since 2018-19, Shield Winners Mumbai City's hopes of repeating the double from their 2020-21 season met an anti-climatic end.

The goalkeepers’ night out ironically began with a rather loose challenge from Gurpreet that caught Jorge Diaz's foot in the box for a penalty. The Bengaluru captain ensured his team’s first leg edge wasn't wiped away in just eight minutes as his one-handed effort blocked Greg Stewart’s strike to the right corner.

Bengaluru doubled their advantage in the 22nd minute, Javi Hernandez leaping to stick his head out off a fine ball from Siva Narayanan to place it to the left of Mumbai keeper Phurba Lachenpa.

Mumbai City were stung, yet not silenced. Bipin Singh stepped up to slot home a rebound off Gurpreet’s foot that denied a Rowllin Borges shot at the half-hour mark.

What followed over the next 30 minutes was a goalkeeping clinic. If not for Phurba’s quick reflexes in the box, the Spaniard Javi could well have had three more goals. If not for Gurpreet’s full stretched mid-air save, Mumbai City could well have been 2-1 from a Bipin header in the 65th minute.

The visitors got there a minute later courtesy Mehtab and his towering header. First leg’s super sub Sunil Chhetri walked in and Bipin limped out as the game went into extra time. Diaz fluffed two big chances to bury the contest in it; Phurba again denied Roy Krishna while Mourtada Fall nearly gifted an own goal to Bengaluru from the resultant rebound.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
isl
isl
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out