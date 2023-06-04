'It didn't turn out as we thought...': Neymar sends farewell message to Lionel Messi after World Cup winner departs PSG

Despite helping PSG to the 2022-23 Ligue 1 title, Lionel Messi was on the receiving end of disappointing behaviour from fans in his final fixture for the French outfit. The Argentina captain was booed by fans booed by fans ahead and during his side's last Ligue 1 game vs Clermont Foot 63, at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Lionel Messi and Neymar during the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 trophy ceremony.(AFP)

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has been on the receiving end of criticism from PSG fans for quite sometime and this wasn't the first time he was booed by them. Despite such behaviour from the fans, Messi has received support from former PSG and Barcelona teammate Neymar.

The Brazilian, who is also expected to depart PSG, took to Twitter to bid farewell to Messi and also shared some photos. "Brother... it didn't turn out as we thought but we tried everything. It was a pleasure to share 2 more years with you. Good luck in your new stage and be happy. I love you", the former Santos attacker wrote.

Neymar has also received similar treatment from PSG fans and is linked to Manchester United and Manchester City. Even Newcastle United have reportedly entered the transfer race to sign the Brazilian.

Meanwhile, Messi has been linked to Al Hilal, Inter Miami, FC Barcelona, Newcastle and Chelsea. Initially, he was expected to join Barcelona, but the Catalans haven't submitted a formal offer yet and also haven't received the green signal from La Liga. Meanwhile, Al Hilal are reported to be offering a huge sum of money. A move to the Premier League would see him answer critics who have earlier stated that the Argentine captain won't be available to replicate his playing style in the Premier League.

Joining Newcastle would guarantee Champions League football, after they finished in fourth position in the Premier League with 71 points in 38 matches, packed with 19 wins, 14 draws and five defeats. Meanwhile, Chelsea finished in 12th spot in the Premier League table, with 44 points in 38 matches, including 11 wins, 11 defeats and 16 losses.

