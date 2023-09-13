'It was surely without intention': Pogba receives support from France coach Deschamps, Coman following doping suspension

France’s 2018 FIFA World Cup-winner Paul Pogba failed a dope test earlier this week. Pogba’s professional career faced question marks after he was tested positive for testosterone, a hormone which increases a sportsperson's stamina. France football team manager Didier Deschamps and winger Kingsley Coman have now come out in support of the Juventus midfielder. Deschamps, who has been with Pogba at France since 2012, said that he finds it difficult to believe that the former Manchester United player could have committed such wrongdoing.

Juventus' Paul Pogba controls the ball during an Italian Cup match between Internazionale and Juventus(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I can't imagine that, knowing him, with everything that is in his head. I still remember certain discussions with him on the vaccine and Covid... The substance there is, but afterwards, unless there is a second opinion... I don't think he himself knows [why] unfortunately. It's hard for him. I have always supported him," Deschamps told the reporters.

French international Kingsley Coman also came out in defence of Paul Pogba vehemently. “We all support Paul, he's a very close friend, he's part of the family. We don't really know more, we'll have to look. But we know Paul, we know that if something happened, it was surely unconsciously, without intention. We are with him wholeheartedly,” the Bayern Munich footballer told the reporters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Once considered as world’s top midfielder, Paul Pogba was provisionally suspended by the Italian anti-doping authority after the player was tested positive for testosterone. Pogba is currently awaiting the outcome of his backup B sample, which is expected to come before the end of this week.

If found guilty, the 30-year-old could be handed a ban for up to four years. "We are waiting for the results of the counter-analysis and cannot say anything until then. The only certain thing is that Paul Pogba never intended to break the rules,” Pogba's agent Rafaela Pimenta said in a statement reported by the Italian media.

Pogba completed a return to Serie A club Juventus last year. Though, his second spell in Italy has so far been not upto the expectations. Plagued by injury and fitness issues, Pogba could only manage to take part in 12 matches for Juventus during his second stint at the Italian side. Due to injuries, he could not even represent France at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year. Pogba could hardly feature in competitive games last season because of his knee and hamstring injuries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pogba is yet to make a competitive start this season. Overall, he has made two substitute appearances in the current campaign. He was last seen in action for Juventus during his side’s 2-0 Serie A win against Empoli earlier this month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail