Italy vs England UEFA Euro 2020 Final: Full squads of both teams

UEFA Euro 2020, Italy vs England Final Full Squads: It's all come down to the last Euro 2020 game. The grand finale will be played at the Wembley Stadium, London between Italy and England. They will fight it out for a piece of history. For one team, it will be about winning their first-ever European Championship title. For the other, it will be winning continental glory for the first time in 53 years. While England defeated Denmark 2-1 after 120 minutes, Italy beat Spain 4-2 in the penalty shootout. Will it be Roberto Mancini's Italy or will it be Gareth Southgate's Three Lions?

Here are the full squads for Euro 2020 Final match between Italy and England:-

ITALY: (EURO 2020 COMPLETE COVERAGE)

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Marco Verratti, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa

Forwards: Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori.

ENGLAND:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish,