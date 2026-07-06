'It’s over now’: Neymar announces retirement from international football after Brazil crash out of World Cup 2026

Neymar brought the curtain down on his Brazil career after the Selecao’s World Cup campaign ended in a painful 2-1 defeat to Norway in the round of 16, marking another heartbreaking exit for one of the country’s most gifted but most debated footballers.

Neymar has announced retirement after Brazil lost to Norway in FIFA World Cup 2026. (REUTERS)

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The 34-year-old, who had long carried Brazil’s hopes of a sixth World Cup title, was emotional after the match and suggested that his journey with the national team had reached its end. Speaking to geTV after the defeat, Neymar said: “I tried, I tried. Now it’s over. I started here, I closed it here.”

The reference was to the MetLife Stadium, the venue where Neymar had made his senior Brazil debut in 2010 against the United States. Sixteen years later, at the same stadium, his World Cup dream effectively ended with Brazil’s elimination at the hands of Norway.

Brazil’s World Cup dream ends in pain

Brazil had entered the knockout stage with expectation once again, but Norway delivered the decisive blow in a result that will be remembered as one of the major shocks of the tournament. Neymar scored Brazil’s only goal of the match, converting a late penalty, but it was not enough to save his team from elimination.

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{{^usCountry}} For Neymar, the defeat carried a deeper personal weight. He had missed long stretches of international football in the years leading into the tournament due to injuries, and the 2026 World Cup was widely seen as his final realistic chance to win the one trophy that has eluded him throughout his career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Neymar, the defeat carried a deeper personal weight. He had missed long stretches of international football in the years leading into the tournament due to injuries, and the 2026 World Cup was widely seen as his final realistic chance to win the one trophy that has eluded him throughout his career. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Neymar breaks down in tears as Brazil's World Cup dream ends with stunning Norway blow

The forward leaves behind a complicated but extraordinary international legacy. He finishes as Brazil men’s all-time leading scorer with 80 goals in 129 appearances, ahead of Pele’s official tally for the national team. Since making his debut as a teenager, Neymar became the central figure of Brazil’s attack across four World Cups, carrying the burden of expectation through different generations, coaches and rebuilds.

Yet the World Cup remained the missing piece. In 2014, his tournament ended with injury before Brazil’s infamous semifinal collapse against Germany. In 2018, Brazil fell in the quarterfinals to Belgium. In 2022, despite Neymar scoring a brilliant extra-time goal against Croatia, Brazil were beaten on penalties. In 2026, Norway ended the road earlier than expected.

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Neymar did win major silverware with Brazil, most notably the Olympic gold medal at Rio 2016 and the Confederations Cup in 2013. But for a player so often judged against Brazil’s greatest icons, the absence of a World Cup title will remain part of the debate around his place in the country’s football history.

His final words after the Norway defeat sounded less like a temporary reaction and more like a farewell. Brazil’s campaign is over, and by Neymar’s own admission, so may be his long, emotional pursuit of the game’s biggest prize in yellow.