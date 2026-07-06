Neymar breaks down in tears as Brazil's World Cup dream ends with stunning Norway blow

Neymar’s World Cup dream may have ended in tears as the Brazil superstar broke down after the five-time champions were knocked out by Norway in the Round of 16 at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Neymar crying after Brazil got knocked out of FIFA World Cup 2026. (X images)

Broadcast visuals showed Neymar crying uncontrollably after Brazil’s 2-1 defeat, first with tears rolling down his face and then with his Brazil shirt pulled over his eyes. It was a devastating image, not just because Brazil had exited another World Cup, but because it carried the weight of what may have been Neymar’s final appearance on football’s biggest stage.

Brazil had entered the knockout match as favourites, but Norway produced one of the biggest results of the tournament. Erling Haaland struck twice late in the match to leave Brazil staring at elimination, before Neymar pulled one back from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time. The goal gave Brazil a flicker of hope, but the comeback never arrived. When the final whistle came, Neymar’s reaction said everything.

For years, Neymar has carried the emotional burden of Brazil’s search for a sixth World Cup title. He has been the face of the national team, the symbol of its creativity, its expectation and often its pain. But his World Cup career has repeatedly been marked by heartbreak — injury in 2014, disappointment in 2018, penalty shootout agony in 2022, and now a brutal knockout exit in 2026.