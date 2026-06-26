Ivory Coast coach launches scathing attack on Bastian Schweinsteiger over 'racist' African football stereotype

Ivory Coast head coach Emerse Fae has strongly criticised former Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, accusing him of making racist remarks about African football. Fae's response came after the Elephants secured a historic place in the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time, beating Curacao 2-0 on Thursday. The controversy began ahead of Germany's group-stage clash with Ivory Coast, when Schweinsteiger, speaking on German broadcaster ARD, discussed what the German squad should expect from their African opponents.

Ivory Coast coach slams 'racist' comments made by former Germany star Bastian Schweinsteiger. (REUTERS)

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Schweinsteiger offered his assessment of the African side, describing their style of play in remarks that later sparked a strong backlash from Ivory Coast head coach Fae.

“A bit African football, a bit unorthodox, a bit wild, a bit perhaps also not so conditioned by tactics. We have to be prepared for it to be unpredictable,” Schweinsteiger said.

Responding after Ivory Coast booked their place in the World Cup knockout stage, Fae did not hold back in his criticism of Schweinsteiger's remarks. The Ivory Coast coach questioned how someone with the German's football knowledge could make such comments and insisted African football has evolved far beyond outdated stereotypes.

"When you know football the way he knows it, then it’s odd that he would speak that way ... which we could call racist if we were calling a spade a spade," said Fae.

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{{^usCountry}} "But that's the way it is. Nowadays, we live in a world where everybody is free to say what they think. I can't change his perspective. I can't change the way he talks. But all I can do is show on the pitch that Africa is not just the physical game. We are very technical as well and very tactical," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "But that's the way it is. Nowadays, we live in a world where everybody is free to say what they think. I can't change his perspective. I can't change the way he talks. But all I can do is show on the pitch that Africa is not just the physical game. We are very technical as well and very tactical," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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“We'll try to ignore that”

Fae also suggested Schweinsteiger's comments may have been an attempt to generate attention rather than a reflection of his true beliefs. While expressing hope that the remarks were simply poorly chosen, the Ivory Coast coach said his side would focus on football instead of the controversy.

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"All I can hope is that this was just a clumsy statement that it wasn't particularly reflective of what's in his mind, but, you know, such is life, that is football today. Nowadays, there are a lot of pundits, a lot of former players who are also looking to create a buzz. He was a worldwide star but has kind of been forgotten a little bit, so he's trying to create a buzz. Good for him, if that's what he thinks. He’s free to do so. But we will move forward and we'll try to ignore that," Fae said.