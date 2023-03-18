Ward-Prowse stoppage time penalty earns Southampton comeback draw against Spurs

A controversial stoppage-time penalty converted by James Ward-Prowse earned bottom club Southampton a 3-3 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League after the visitors had led by two goals on Saturday.

Goals by Harry Kane and Ivan Perisic looked to have sealed the points for fourth-placed Tottenham in the second half but Southampton produced an amazing recovery from 3-1 down.

Theo Walcott gave them a lifeline with a close-range finish in the 77th minute shortly after Perisic's volley appeared to have sealed a vital three points for Tottenham in their bid to finish the season in the top four.

Then in the 90th minute Tottenham substitute Pape Sarr was adjudged to have fouled Ainsley Maitland-Niles as he attempted to clear the a bouncing ball.

After a long VAR check, Ward-Prowse delivered his spot kick high into the top corner beyond former Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Tottenham remain in fourth place with 49 points from 28 games but Newcastle United, in fifth, are only two points adrift with two games in hand.

Southampton remain bottom with 23 points.