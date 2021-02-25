IND USA
Jamshedpur FC hold on to 6th spot after beating Bengaluru in five-goal thriller

With both sides playing for the sixth spot, JFC came out on top against Bengaluru, which produced a spirited second-half show. Bengaluru, thus, finished seventh.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:04 PM IST

Jamshedpur FC survived a second-half onslaught to beat Bengaluru FC 3-2 in their last Indian Super League match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium here on Thursday.

With both sides playing for the sixth spot, JFC came out on top against Bengaluru, which produced a spirited second-half show. Bengaluru, thus, finished seventh.

Goals from Stephen Eze (16th minute), Seiminlen Doungel (34th) and David Grande (41st) put JFC up at the break before Bengaluru responded through goals from Francisco Gonzalez (62nd) and Sunil Chhetri (71st).

JFC were all over Bengaluru in the opening half. They constantly caused problems for Bengaluru's inexperienced defence and raced to a 3-0 lead at the break -- their first-ever in ISL history.

Bengaluru's defence had been guilty of starting poorly -- only Odisha have conceded more goals in the first half this season -- and the Blues crumbled under pressure yet again.

Eze, who scored the winner in the reverse fixture, opened the scoring for JFC through a free-kick. The defender converted Aitor Monroy's cross at the far post after Bengaluru keeper Lalthuammawia Ralte failed to clear his lines.

Winter signing Doungel soon joined the party, netting his maiden goal for JFC and also the season's first. Farukh Choudhary squared the ball to Doungel, who skipped past his marker before drilling his shot at the far corner from an acute angle.

JFC continued their ruthlessness in front of the goal and found the net once again from a set-piece just before the end of the first half. Monroy whipped in a teasing cross into the box for the unmarked Grande, who nodded home past Ralte with ease.

Bengaluru made two changes at the break -- with Gonzalez and Erik Paartalu coming on. Those substitutions would prove handy as Naushad Moosa's side dominated the second half.

Gonzalez cut short their deficit with a strong finish. JFC's defence failed to deal with Parag Shrivas' throw-in and the Spaniard pounced on the loose ball, burying his header into the net.

There was more to come from Bengaluru and it was their talisman, Chhetri, who pulled another back with a landmark 100th goal.

Harmanjot Khabra delivered a powerful cross in the box for Chhetri, who got ahead of Eze and scored with thumping header.

JFC's defence held firm in the dying minutes as they completed a double over their opponents.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
