Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Jerome Roussillon fires Wolfsburg top of Bundesliga
football

Jerome Roussillon fires Wolfsburg top of Bundesliga

VfL Wolfsburg's defender Jerome Roussillon struck the only goal as they beat visitors RB Leipzig 1-0 to go top of the Bundesliga table ahead of the international break.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Jerome Roussillon fires Wolfsburg top of Bundesliga(AP)

VfL Wolfsburg's defender Jerome Roussillon struck the only goal as they beat visitors RB Leipzig 1-0 to go top of the Bundesliga table ahead of the international break.

The Wolves' have a perfect record of three wins from three games to put them on nine points, two ahead of Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and Freiburg.

Roussillon struck seven minutes into the second half when Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi failed to cut out a low cross, instead pushing it into the path of the French left back who rifled the ball into the net.

The home side had a glorious chance to make it two minutes later when striker Wout Weghorst ran half the length of the pitch only to shoot over the bar with only Gulacsi to beat.

Leipzig's best chances came from set pieces with midfielder Emil Forsberg swinging in a succession of dangerous corners, but they struggled to get efforts on target as Wolfsburg held on through six minutes of second-half added time to secure the win.

In Sunday's early game, two first-half goals were enough to give Union Berlin a comfortable 2-1 home win over Borussia Moenchengladbach, who got a late consolation. Union are eighth on five points, with Moenchengladbach 15th on one point.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vfl wolfsburg bundesliga
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bundesliga: Taiwo Awoniyi scores winner for Union Berlin to beat Gladbach 2-1

Asian youth boxing: Chamoli’s gold adds lustre to a humble Chandigarh family

Premier League: Spurs go top of after Son sinks Watford

Premier League: Bamford earns Leeds a point after battle with Burnley
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP