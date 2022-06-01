Jese Rodriguez's homecoming: Former Real Madrid star eyes return to Spanish top division with Las Palmas

Jese Rodriguez returned to his former club Las Palmas on a free transfer after a series of experiences, each one of which made him learn a thing or two. The Spanish football player, who rose through the ranks at Real Madrid, has had his fair share of injury issues and controversies, but when completely fit, he is a joy to watch. Rodriguez shifted to Paris Saint-Germain in 2016, but was loaned to the Gran Canaria club for the second half of the 2016/17 season. He then spent time on loan in England at Stoke City, and then fiddled with Real Betis and Sporting Lisbon before finally returning to Paris at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

Rodriguez eventually parted ways with the Ligue 1 giants and Las Palmas confirmed their new 'No. 10'. Fifteen months hence, the forward has a chance to return to the first division in Spain. Las Palmas are fighting for a promotion ticket along with Eibar, Tenerife and Girona FC in the La Liga playoffs, which are scheduled to start from 1-5 June 2022 in a home and away format.

Also Read | Bhaichung Bhutia says CL final result won't impact star's bid for Ballon d'Or

"I think each experience in my football career has been different... and all of these experiences have been equally good and positive. You also learn from the negative stuff. But I think the hardest time was in England for different circumstances. I was able to respond fairly well after that because I've been privileged to win some important titles. To achieve the target of promotion with Las Palmas will be wonderful. It would be great because it's home for me and my family who also live here. It would be a fantastic achievement for me," said Rodriguez in a virtual media interaction hosted by La Liga.

Rodriguez, who has scored 13 goals for Las Palmas in 29 appearances, spoke about receiving offers from Italy but ultimately deciding to be in Spain.

"We are looking forward to achieving our objective. We know it's not going to be easy but the team's got a good work dynamic. We have managed to win nine out of the last 11 games. The team is playing very well and we are a big family. We believe in the objectives that the coach gives us. I think you have to enjoy these types of experiences in the sport.

"You can get positive and negative things out of everything and learn from them. I did receive a few offers from the Italian league but I decided to take other options. Now I'm here with Las Palmas and I hope we can achieve our objectives," he further added.

“It would be great for me to play in the first division again,” he underlined.

Rodriguez has won silverware with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain but doesn't have any individual goals at present. A promotion ticket to secure Las Palmas' spot in the top flight remains his lone wish.

"I have come home. I feel grateful to be able to come back to my family and fans. I really set myself any individual targets. We have a collective target and that's to get a promotion," said the Spanish forward.

"To be honest, I don't have any secrets. I do the same thing every day and concentrate on playing well with the team. It's the most important part of the season as playoffs are very important. But I don't have a secret or any special thing that I would do before these special games," Rodriguez signed off.