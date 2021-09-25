Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Jesus goal earns Manchester City win over Chelsea
football

Jesus goal earns Manchester City win over Chelsea

Jesus pushed the ball home with a deflection off Jorginho after a goalmouth melee in the 53rd minute following City's 10th corner of the game. The goal sparked the match into life, forcing Chelsea to attack.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 08:09 PM IST
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP)

An early second-half goal from Gabriel Jesus with Manchester City's first shot on target earned the Premier League champions a 1-0 win over joint league leaders Chelsea on Saturday.

Jesus pushed the ball home with a deflection off Jorginho after a goalmouth melee in the 53rd minute following City's 10th corner of the game. The goal sparked the match into life, forcing Chelsea to attack, after a first half of intense pressure from City and attritional defending from the home side.

It was a deserved win for the visitors who pressed Chelsea from the outset and enjoyed 60% possession with Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden buzzing round Chelsea's area.

The victory also broke a three-match losing streak for City against Chelsea, the most recent in the Champions League final in Porto in May.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gabriel jesus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Champions Atletico suffer shock loss at Alaves

Barcelona coach Koeman given two-match touchline ban

FC Goa storm to Durand Cup semifinal with 5-1 win over Delhi FC

Messi ruled out of PSG game against Montpellier
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP