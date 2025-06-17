Jobe Bellingham's Borussia Dortmund debut match ends in draw against Fluminense at Club World Cup

Jobe Bellingham fans were not left disappointed as the English midfielder finally made his much-anticipated debut with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. Jobe Bellingham #77 of Borussia Dortmund heads the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group F match between Fluminense FC and Borussia Dortmund at MetLife Stadium on June 17, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Getty Images via AFP)

Borussia Dortmund vs. Fluminense FC

Borussia Dortmund took on Fluminense in their Group F opening match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at the MetLife Stadium on June 17. Jobe Bellingham was on the bench and entered the game in the 59th minute, replacing Pascal Gross, according to Sky Sports.

Just before the match, Borussia Dortmund manager Niko Kovac had confirmed that Jobe Bellingham would not be a member of the starting XI.

“Anticipate this: He will not play from the start because the one week since he joined us is not enough to internalize all our processes and all our principles,” Goal.com quoted Kovac as saying.

Jobe Bellingham's Borussia Dortmund journey

Jobe, the younger brother of Real Madrid and England footballer Jude Bellingham, was roped in by Dortmund from English side Sunderland just last week for $38 million. This was a record fee for the newly promoted Premier League sides.

Jobe’s brother Jude Bellingham was a part of Borussia Dortmund for three years between 2020 and 2023, before he signed with Spanish club Real Madrid. It is in the German side that Jude made a name for himself as a vital midfield cog. Since then, he has gone on to become a prominent face both in Real Madrid and the England national team.

Experts and fans have high hopes from Jobe Bellingham too. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder scored four goals with three assists in his 40 matches with Sunderland during the 2024-25 season.

In Borussia Dortmund’s midfield, he can play a versatile role, both as No. 8 who sits back deeper and the offensive No. 10.

FAQs

1. How many matches did Jobe Bellingham play for Sunderland?

He was associated with the club between 2023 and 2025, scoring 11 goals in 85 matches.

2. How is he linked to Jude Bellingham?

Jobe Bellingham is the younger brother of Jude Bellingham.

3. What's the final score in Borussia Dortmund vs Fluminense?

The match ended in a draw.