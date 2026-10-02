Jorge Jesus refuses to back down amid Cristiano Ronaldo fiasco, says ‘will not hide’: ‘Rules are the same for everyone’

The drama in the Portugal team has hit the roof, with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the camp before the Norway clash. Coach Jorge Jesus is still sticking to his plans, which are working well for him. In Ronaldo's absence and amid all the drama, Portugal beat Denmark 4-2 in emphatic fashion, looked in good rhythm, and had Bruno Fernandes lead the side with two assists and four different goal scorers, making things look strong.
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Following Ronaldo’s departure from the camp, Jesus faced scrutiny due to various rumours. After the match, the 72-year-old stated he had done nothing wrong and would fully explain the situation after the next game.
“I will explain everything after the last game. I have many years in football and I know that I did nothing that should have caused things to go differently.”
Deep Dive
Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave the Portugal national team camp?
Cristiano Ronaldo left the Portugal national team camp following coach Jorge Jesus's decision to bench him for the match against Denmark, stating that he would explain his reasons for leaving in due time.
What was Jorge Jesus's reaction to Ronaldo's departure from the camp?
Jorge Jesus maintained that he did nothing wrong regarding Ronaldo's situation and emphasized that the rules apply to all players equally. He stated he would provide a full explanation after the next game.
How did Portugal perform in the match against Denmark without Ronaldo?
In Ronaldo's absence, Portugal won the match against Denmark with a score of 4-2, showcasing strong performances from players like Goncalo Ramos and Bruno Fernandes.
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“After the Norway game, we will talk about this subject. I will not HIDE or run away from it," Jesus told the reporters after the Denmark clash.
The former Al-Nassr coach didn't shy away from praising Ronaldo by calling him an icon.
“Nobody can take away what Cristiano represents. He’s an icon and that’s not in question," he added.
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Meanwhile, AC Milan striker Goncalo Ramos scored Portugal's winner in Norway on Sunday after being preferred to Ronaldo in attack, and here he set up Joao Cancelo for Portugal's early opener before getting their second goal on 25 minutes. Joao Felix and Vitinha were the other goal scorers, while Bruno Fernandes ran the midfield with two assists.
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Meanwhile, AC Milan striker Goncalo Ramos scored Portugal's winner in Norway on Sunday after being preferred to Ronaldo in attack, and here he set up Joao Cancelo for Portugal's early opener before getting their second goal on 25 minutes. Joao Felix and Vitinha were the other goal scorers, while Bruno Fernandes ran the midfield with two assists.
When the press conference was dominated by the Ronaldo fiasco, Jesus made sure everyone focused on the scoreline, with Portugal producing an emphatic show to win 4-2.
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"This Portugal team scored four goals and put in a performance which, in my opinion, was of a very high standard," he said.
"Of course, this is more important than anything else that has happened. I still think exactly the same way: there are players with status. That much is crystal clear. But I'll say it again: the rules are the same for everyone," he added.
Portugal players all focused amid Ronaldo controversy
The Portuguese players were also asked about the Ronaldo situation after the win, but they kept their mouths shut. PSG midfield star Vitinha suggested that players are not getting involved in the situation, which is marking.
“We try to remain out of that story. We focused on the game, and it was an incredible performance," Vitinha said when asked about the Ronaldo case.
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Ramos, who led the attacking deparment had the similar sort of views as he said," “Ronaldo situation? That story did not influence us. We want to win every game. This is what we did”.
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.
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Home/Sports/Football/Jorge Jesus refuses to back down amid Cristiano Ronaldo fiasco, says ‘will not hide’: ‘Rules are the same for everyone’
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