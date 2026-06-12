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Jose Mourinho, appointed Real Madrid manager, returns to Bernabeu after 13 years

Jose Mourinho returns to Real Madrid after 13 years. 

Updated on: Jun 12, 2026 06:39 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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The Chosen One is back. The official confirmation is in. Jose Mourinho has been appointed the new head coach of Real Madrid on a three-year deal. With this announcement, the Portuguese veteran made a sensational return to the Spanish capital after 13 years. The 63-year-old replaces Alvaro Arbeloa after Madrid went two seasons in a row without a major trophy.

Jose Mourinho returns to Real Madrid after 13 years(REUTERS)

“The Board of Directors of Real Madrid C.F., meeting today, Thursday, June 11, and presided over by Florentino Pérez, has agreed to appoint José Mourinho as the first team's head coach for the next three seasons, until June 30, 2029,” Real Madrid stated in an official statement.

Mourinho will join Madrid next month as the contingent gears up for pre-season ahead of the start of La Liga.

Also Read: Atletico Madrid mock Real Madrid after rejecting €150 million bid for Julian Alvarez: ‘We don’t thank you for anything’

The veteran manager has joined Madrid from Benfica, where the Lisbon club completed an unbeaten run, but finished third. On Wednesday, Benfica confirmed that Madrid were paying 15 million euros to acquire Mourinho's services.

History of Mourinho with Madrid

Speaking of Mourinho, he first came to the limelight with Porto's Champions League win in 2004. He then helped Chelsea claim back-to-back Premier League titles in 2005 and 2006.

He then guided Inter Milan to Champions League glory in 2010, and it was then that he moved to Real Madrid. He then also returned to Chelsea, winning the Premier League in 2015, followed by small spells at Manchester United, Tottenham and Roma, among other clubs.

He tasted victory in the EFL Cup and Europa League with Manchester United in 2017. However, since then, he has only lifted the Conference League trophy with Roma in 2022.

 
jose mourinho real madrid
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