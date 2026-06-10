Atletico Madrid mock Real Madrid after rejecting €150 million bid for Julian Alvarez: ‘We don’t thank you for anything’

Julian Alvarez has become one of the most sought-after names in the transfer window, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid making moves to sign the Atletico Madrid striker. Despite the growing interest, Atletico have no intention of parting ways with one of their most important players. Reports claim the club even rejected a €150 million offer from Real Madrid, making it clear that Alvarez is not on the market at any price. Julian Alvaraz is in high demand with both Barcelona and Real Madrid making offers for him. (AP)

The response did not stop with a simple rejection. Atletico also appeared to poke fun at their city rivals on social media, adding another chapter to their recent online antics. The club has developed a reputation for taking cheeky digs at teams linked with Alvarez, having previously mocked Barcelona amid transfer speculation. Now, Real Madrid have found themselves on the receiving end as Atletico continue to shut down rumours surrounding the Argentine forward's future.

A World Cup winner with Argentina in 2022 and formerly of Manchester City, the 26-year-old Alvarez joined Atletico in 2024. He is under contract until June 2030, with a release clause estimated at 500 million euros. Included in Argentina's squad for the 2026 World Cup, Alvarez scored eight goals last season in La Liga and 10 in the Champions League, where Atletico were eliminated in the semi-finals by Arsenal.

Real Madrid released a statement, "Real Madrid C. F. announces that, following the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, it has made an offer of 150 million euros to Club Atlético de Madrid for the federative rights of the player Julian Álvarez."