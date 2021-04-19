Home / Sports / Football / JP Morgan to finance breakaway Super League
JP Morgan to finance breakaway Super League

A spokesman for JP Morgan said in an email that its involvement with the new league which has been set up as a rival to UEFA's Champions League and includes clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United.
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v Osasuna - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - July 16, 2020 General view inside the stadium before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Albert Gea(REUTERS)

JP Morgan on Monday said that it was financing the new breakaway Super League, announced by 12 of Europe's biggest soccer clubs on Sunday.

