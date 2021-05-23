Jubilant Inter finish title-winning season with Udinese rout

Serie A champions Inter Milan ended their triumphant season with a 5-1 thrashing of Udinese on Sunday as thousands of fans gathered outside San Siro to celebrate.

Antonio Conte’s side sealed their first league crown in 11 years with four games to spare on May 2, but had to wait until the final day of the season to lift the trophy.

Ashley Young and Christian Eriksen were on target before the break and goals from Lautaro Martinez, Ivan Perisic and Romelu Lukaku completed the rout before Roberto Pereyra's consolation penalty for the 14th-placed visitors.

Inter finish the season with 91 points and were able to celebrate the achievement in front of one thousand invited supporters at their home ground.

A further 4,500 were permitted to gather outside the stadium and a jubilant crowd was already in place long before kickoff to accompany the team bus to the entrance.