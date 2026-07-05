Jurgen Klopp edges closer to Germany job as German Football seeks fresh start after another World Cup disaster

Jurgen Klopp could be set for a sensational return to management, with the former Liverpool boss now in talks to take over as Germany’s national team head coach after Julian Nagelsmann’s exit following the country’s disappointing FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. Jurgen Klopp has been approached to become the next Germany manager. (REUTERS)

Germany’s football association, the DFB, confirmed that it will begin discussions with Klopp after parting ways with Nagelsmann, whose tenure ended after Germany’s shock penalty shootout defeat to Paraguay in the Round of 32. The result extended Germany’s long run of World Cup frustration, with the four-time champions having failed to make a serious impact at the tournament since lifting the trophy in 2014.

According to Reuters, the DFB has identified Klopp as the leading candidate to take charge of the national team, with the former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool manager already signalling an openness to the role. The German federation said in a statement: “Regarding the appointment of a new head coach, the DFB leadership will now seek talks with Jurgen Klopp. He has already signalled his general willingness to take on the role.”

Klopp, who has not managed since leaving Liverpool in 2024, is currently working as Red Bull’s global head of soccer. He has also been part of the German television coverage of the World Cup with Magenta TV, where he confirmed the approach from the DFB and suggested that he feels ready to return to the dugout.

“I have a full tank and am ready,” Klopp told Magenta TV, as quoted by Reuters. “Things moved pretty quickly. Julian stepped down. The DFB are looking for a successor, and they approached me.”

Klopp says Germany need deeper change Klopp, however, made it clear that any return would require serious discussions, not only with the DFB but also with his current employers at Red Bull. The 59-year-old said the issue was bigger than Nagelsmann alone and hinted at the scale of the rebuild needed within German football.

“There will have to be intensive discussions, because the problems we have are not Julian Nagelsmann,” Klopp said. “That is why we simply have to wait and see how those discussions unfold. I also need to have discussions with my employer. I’ve been there 19 months.”

Klopp also reflected on the reason behind his Liverpool exit and said he now feels refreshed enough to take on another major challenge.

“About two years ago I stopped at Liverpool and said that I lacked the energy for another job or for another year with Liverpool. Since then I’m more than recharged, I’m ready,” Klopp said.

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Klopp also defended Nagelsmann, calling him an “excellent coach”, and stressed that Germany’s problems go beyond one manager. “German soccer is obviously at a turning point now,” Klopp said. “Now we need to change things fundamentally. Whether that’s me in the end or whoever it may be, that doesn’t change the fact that changes are necessary.”

Nagelsmann had taken over Germany in 2023 and led them to the Euro 2024 quarterfinals on home soil. But the World Cup exit proved too damaging, especially after Germany had already suffered group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022. Nagelsmann initially wanted to continue and fulfil his contract, which ran until 2028, but later accepted that the team needed a fresh start.

Klopp remains one of the most successful German coaches of the modern era. After winning major domestic honours with Borussia Dortmund, he transformed Liverpool during a nine-year spell at Anfield, leading them to the Premier League, Champions League and several other major trophies.

For now, the move is not official. But the situation has clearly moved beyond routine speculation. Germany have made their move, Klopp has confirmed the approach, and the former Liverpool manager has openly said he is recharged and ready. The decisive question now is whether the DFB and Red Bull can find a way to clear the path for one of football’s most dramatic managerial returns.