The defensive wall that could have made Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe look human at FIFA World Cup 2026

The 2026 World Cup has already given Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe two very different kinds of knockout nights. Messi’s Argentina survived Cape Verde, but only just. Mbappe’s France beat Paraguay, but only after being forced into a game that looked nothing like the smooth, high-speed football usually associated with them. The result, in both cases, was revealing. The two great match-winners still found their moments, but their opponents showed that even genius can be narrowed, delayed and dragged into discomfort. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in FIFA World Cup 2026. (AFP)

Against Cape Verde, Messi scored his record-extending 20th World Cup goal, yet Argentina were pushed into extra time by a side playing their first tournament. Cape Verde equalised twice and forced the defending champions to live through a match of unease before a late own goal finally carried Argentina through 3-2. It was not a night where Messi disappeared. He rarely does. But it was a night where his control over the match was interrupted. Cape Verde made Argentina restart emotionally again and again. Every time Messi seemed to settle the game, Cape Verde reopened it.

Mbappe’s night against Paraguay carried a similar lesson. France won 1-0 through his second-half penalty, but Paraguay had turned the match into an abrasive, stop-start contest in which France’s usual fluency was badly reduced. The breakthrough came from a penalty after VAR intervention, not from Mbappe repeatedly flying behind the back line in open play. That matters because it shows the only realistic way to face him. You do not try to erase Mbappe. You remove the runway, slow the service, and make his danger arrive in isolated bursts.

That is the thought experiment. If this version of Messi and this version of Mbappe were placed in the same attack, what iconic defence could be built to survive them?

The problem: one wants the pocket, the other wants the runway Messi and Mbappe together create a defensive contradiction. Messi wants the ball between midfield and defence, especially in the inside-right channel, where one turn can open the entire pitch. Mbappe wants grass behind the line, preferably from the left, where his diagonal run can turn one pass into a one-on-one.

If the defence drops too deep to protect against Mbappe, Messi receives near the box and begins to dictate. If the defence pushes too high to compress Messi, Mbappe has open field to attack. If the right-back tracks Mbappe alone, he gets isolated. If the centre-back moves across to help, Messi sees the central gap.

So the answer cannot be a heroic back four. It has to be a cage. The shape has to be a 5-3-2 without the ball, protected by an elite defensive midfielder. The chosen line: (peak) Manuel Neuer behind Lilian Thuram, Alessandro Nesta, Franco Baresi, Paolo Maldini and Ashley Cole, with Claude Makelele screening in front.