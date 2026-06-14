...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Justin Trudeau responds to criticism over attending USA's FIFA World Cup match over Canada: ‘Supportive boyfriend’

Justin Trudeau, on Sunday, responded to the criticism over attending the USA's FIFA World Cup 2026 match and snubbing Canada. 

Updated on: Jun 14, 2026 10:05 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Justin Trudeau, the former Prime Minister of Canada, on Sunday responded to criticism over his attendance at the USA's FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Paraguay. He chose to skip Canada's opening game of the tournament, and his presence at the Los Angeles Stadium raised eyebrows. However, Trudeau's attendance at the USA-Paraguay fixture wasn't surprising, as he was accompanying his girlfriend, pop star Katy Perry.

Justin Trudeau responded to the criticism over attending the USA's FIFA World Cup 2026 match(Screengrab - X)

Trudeau on Sunday cleared the air, saying it was just about being a supportive boyfriend, but also assured everyone that he is rooting for Canada in the 48-team tournament. It is worth noting that Perry also performed at the opening ceremony in the USA ahead of the USA-Paraguay fixture, which the USA won 4-1.

“Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call. But you know who I’m rooting for to take the Cup,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while re-sharing the New York Times article.

Canada's match in the FIFA World Cup began at 12:30 AM IST, while the USA's opening game began at 6:30 AM. As soon as pictures and videos of Trudeau in Los Angeles went viral, the Canadians started slamming the former Prime Minister for skipping his own country's World Cup opener.

Earlier this month, Trudeau and Perry also made their official red carpet debut as a couple. It all happened at the Tribeca Festival’s world premiere of ‘Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour’ in Paris. The pair held hands, shared kisses, and also stood up together to dance during the film’s closing performance of ‘Firework’ at the OKX Theatre in New York.

 
fifa world cup justin trudeau
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Justin Trudeau responds to criticism over attending USA's FIFA World Cup match over Canada: ‘Supportive boyfriend’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.