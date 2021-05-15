Home / Sports / Football / Juve star Ronaldo's agent rules out Sporting return
football

Juve star Ronaldo's agent rules out Sporting return

Ronaldo, 36, has one year remaining on his contract at Juventus but has been linked with a departure this summer to Sporting, the club where he began his senior career.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 12:28 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo.(REUTERS)

Cristiano Ronaldo will not return to his boyhood club Sporting in the summer, his agent Jorge Mendes said after the Juventus forward's mother Dolores Aveiro insisted she would try to bring him back to the Portuguese club.

Ronaldo, 36, has one year remaining on his contract at Juventus but has been linked with a departure this summer to Sporting, the club where he began his senior career.

After Sporting clinched the Portuguese title for the first time since 2002 on Tuesday, Ronaldo's mother Aveiro said "next year he (Ronaldo) will play in Alvalade (Sporting's stadium)."

"Cristiano is very proud of Sporting winning the championship, as he has demonstrated publicly," Mendes told Portuguese newspaper Record.

"But at the moment, his career plans do not go through Portugal."

Ronaldo leads the way in the Serie A goalscoring charts this term with 28 goals, but his club Juventus have had a difficult season and could miss out on the Champions League next season. They host league champions Inter Milan later on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not return to his boyhood club Sporting in the summer, his agent Jorge Mendes said after the Juventus forward's mother Dolores Aveiro insisted she would try to bring him back to the Portuguese club.

Ronaldo, 36, has one year remaining on his contract at Juventus but has been linked with a departure this summer to Sporting, the club where he began his senior career.

After Sporting clinched the Portuguese title for the first time since 2002 on Tuesday, Ronaldo's mother Aveiro said "next year he (Ronaldo) will play in Alvalade (Sporting's stadium)."

"Cristiano is very proud of Sporting winning the championship, as he has demonstrated publicly," Mendes told Portuguese newspaper Record.

"But at the moment, his career plans do not go through Portugal."

Ronaldo leads the way in the Serie A goalscoring charts this term with 28 goals, but his club Juventus have had a difficult season and could miss out on the Champions League next season. They host league champions Inter Milan later on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cristiano ronaldo
TRENDING NEWS

Friends Reunion-inspired advisory post by Mumbai Police impresses netizens

Teacher wears special dress decorated by second graders, netizens love it

Grown-ups play basketball with kid, he scores and they celebrate. Watch

Abandoned dog’s reaction on his first night at home is beyond precious. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP